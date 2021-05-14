Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 140,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

