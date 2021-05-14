Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.