salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

