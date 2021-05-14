Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 122.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA opened at $149.87 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

