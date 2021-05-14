Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,121,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.42 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

