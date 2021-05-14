Sandy Spring Bank Has $250,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

WFC opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

