Sandy Spring Bank Sells 97 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $8,167,760 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $168.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average is $157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

