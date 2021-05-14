Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 7,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.