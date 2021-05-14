Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 36,619 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 228,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,969. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

