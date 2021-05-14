Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $145,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

