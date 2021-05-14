Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.21. 650,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,460,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.60. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $566.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

