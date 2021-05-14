Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

