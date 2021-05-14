Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $856,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

