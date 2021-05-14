Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HPQ opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

