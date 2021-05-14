Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $262.93 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.