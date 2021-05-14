Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock valued at $74,570,929 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

