Savant Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in L Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $13,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

