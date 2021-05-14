Savant Capital LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.07. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

