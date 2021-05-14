Savant Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

LB stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

