Savant Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VXF opened at $173.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

