Savant Capital LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

