Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SVRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 34,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,083. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

