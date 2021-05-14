SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.45.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $283.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.81. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.