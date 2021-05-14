Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €138.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.17 ($163.73).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SU opened at €127.88 ($150.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

