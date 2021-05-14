Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.45 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

