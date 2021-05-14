Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SRRK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.