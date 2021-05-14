Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,814.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

SCHE opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

