Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $62.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.