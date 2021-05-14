Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 10,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

