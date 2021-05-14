Scotiabank Cuts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KPT. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.42.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.47 million and a PE ratio of -50.75. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.91.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

