Scotiabank Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

INE stock opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

