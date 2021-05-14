Scott A. Reed Purchases 13,500 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

