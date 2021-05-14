Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,175 ($15.35). 14,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,301. The company has a market cap of £218.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 974.04. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

