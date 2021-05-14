Security National Trust Co. Acquires 5,603 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.72. 5,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

