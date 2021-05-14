Security National Trust Co. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.08. 3,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.