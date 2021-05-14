Security National Trust Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 188,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

