Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 332,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

