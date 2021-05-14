Security National Trust Co. Sells 2,162 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. 16,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,595. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

