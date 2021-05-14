Security National Trust Co. Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,182. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

