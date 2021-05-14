Security National Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.96. 10,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.07. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

