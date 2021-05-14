Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.67 million.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

