Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 5,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,233. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 147.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Select Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

