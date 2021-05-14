SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SLQT stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,932,162.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,785 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,792. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

