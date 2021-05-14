Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. 81,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.