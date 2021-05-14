Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.93. 122,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.