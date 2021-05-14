Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $264.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,584. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

