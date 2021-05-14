Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

