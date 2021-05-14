Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.75 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

