SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%.

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,678. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

