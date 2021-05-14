Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.89 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $105.33 million and $1.89 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.